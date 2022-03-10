Loni Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Loni Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Loni is an assembly constituency in the Ghaziabad district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Loni legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Loni was won by Nandkishor of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Zakir Ali.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Zakir Ali.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nandkishor garnered 113088 votes, securing 41.19 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 42813 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.59 percent.

The total number of voters in the Loni constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.