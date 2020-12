Given the long history of hostility between Britain and Russia in the world of politics and of science, the announcement of a marriage between the Oxford vaccine and Russia’s Sputnik V came unexpectedly to say the least. New trials are to be launched within the next few days combining the Oxford vaccine being produced by AstraZeneca with Russia’s Sputnik from its Gamaleya Institute.

"Scientific collaboration with Gamaleya Research Institute is important to explore the potential of vaccine combinations unlocking synergies in protection and accessibility through a portfolio approach," AstraZeneca said in a press release on Friday.

It’s an extraordinary move arising from research at one of the leading science institutes in Britain. It’s quintessentially British to regard everything Russian with suspicion. The move appears to have been dictated by the business concerns of AstraZeneca that has invested massively in mass production and sale of the vaccine developed by Oxford. This vaccine is still waiting for regulatory approval while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine finds approval now in country after country. Most embarrassingly for Oxford, Britain itself has not approved its vaccine so far.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 vaccines: Everything you need to know about the top vaccine candidates

Reasons for such hesitation are clear from the published results from Oxford. To its credit Oxford is the only research group to have published its trial results in full; the information around the Pfizer vaccine is still largely based on announcements from the company. But transparent as Oxford has been, what the transparency has shown up is less than convincing.

Unconvincing

Its claim of 70 percent averaged success is statistically dubious. Oxford averaged out the results of 62 percent success through one set in the trial with 90 percent success among another lot within the trial—who were given a reduced dosage mistakenly. Oxford has had to make the boast that its vaccine worked better when it got its dosage wrong.

That in a trial as important as this Oxford managed to give thousands the wrong dose is itself awkward, to put it politely. But to then suggest that the correct efficacy should sit proportionately between the results from those two dosages defies simple logic. Leading scientists have questioned such averaging just as much as anyone who is less than a scientist.

But the published results from Oxford raise even more serious doubts about its COVID-19 vaccine. Almost all those recruited into its trial were in the age group 18-55. The evidence so far is that those who catch COVID in that age group mostly recover naturally on their own, and a substantial number among them have no symptoms at all. That does raise the question whether those said to have recovered from COVID after getting the vaccine would have recovered anyhow.

And how many such recoveries from COVID did Oxford claim to suggest up to 90 percent success? Three. Not three-something, just three individuals. All three of these persons were in the 18-55 age group. Projecting a better result among them into percentage terms to suggest 90 percent success belongs more to the world of an optimism-fired exaggeration than that of strict and sober science.

Among the rest, given the correct dose, the data from Oxford shows that the vaccine may not work for two in five persons. Not a gamble many would wish to take when far more promising odds are on offer with other vaccines.

There is yet more reason for misgivings over the Oxford vaccine. Oxford has admitted that it cannot tell if its vaccine will work on the very elderly because they were mostly not tested. This was after it was widely known that the elderly are far more vulnerable. Oxford did not test enough those that needed most to be tested. Its transparency in admitting this demands respect, but what that transparency reveals raises concern.

Marriage

The Russian vaccine has shown promising results—but as announced by Russia. The precise results from Sputnik have not been published. Some standard opacity around all Russian claims has not helped. But clearly, Sputnik is proving more safely effective than much of the world has given it credit for yet. An association with Oxford is certain to give Sputnik more credibility and on its part Oxford a better chance to develop a better and more marketable vaccine.

Both have seen promise in this scientific marriage. Russian officials have said that combining the two drugs is expected to improve the efficacy of a resulting new product. Accordingly, Russia plans to start joint production with AstraZeneca. The fallout could be beneficial in some ways, less so in others. It would be a serious political embarrassment for Britain for a vaccine from its leading institute that the world had been waiting to now need a Russian hand to make it work. Russian President Vladimir Putin may find that less than unpleasant.