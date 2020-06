The water at the Lonar Lake in Buldhana, Maharashtra has turned pink, with experts attributing the change to biological and chemical activity.

The change in the lake’s colour to bright pink has become a topic of discussion between forest officials and scientists.

“There are algae in the water body. The salinity and algae can be responsible for this change,” Gajanan Kharat, member of the Lonar lake conservation and development committee, told PTI.

“There is no oxygen below one meter of the lake's water surface. There is an example of a lake in Iran, where water becomes reddish due to an increase in salinity," he added.

Kharat said that the lake is known to change colour, possibly as a consequence of algae activity.

"The low level of water may lead to increased salinity and change in the behaviour of algae because of atmospheric changes...this may be the reason for colour change. This is not the first time that the colour of water has changed," he said.

Dr Madan Suryavanshi, head of the geography department of Aurangabad's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, said looking at the scale of this colour change, "this can't be a human intervention".

“In case of a natural phenomenon, there are fungi which generally give a greenish colour to water most of the times. This (the current colour change) seems to be a biological change in the Lonar crater," he said.

The lake, which is also known as Lonar crater, is over 50,000 years old and was formed by a meteorite collision with the Earth.

The lake has a 1.2 kilometre diameter and sits 137 metre below the crater rim.