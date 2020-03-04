  • SENSEX
Politics

Lok Sabha today: FM Sitharaman to move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill

Updated : March 04, 2020 09:34 AM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in the House for consideration and passing.
The Mineral (Laws Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be moved by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in the House for consideration and passing.
The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to be moved for consideration and passing by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
