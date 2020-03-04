Lok Sabha today: FM Sitharaman to move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill

The Wednesday List of Business in the Lok Sabha will see the introduction of four bills and the tabling of a report by the Standing Committee on Finance. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be introduced by Union Cabinet Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank'. The Bill seeks to amend the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Act, 2014 and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-private Partnership) Act, 2017.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in the House for consideration and passing. Clause-by-clause consideration of the Bill to provide for resolution of disputed tax.

The Mineral (Laws Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be moved by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in the House for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and amendment to the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015.

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to be moved for consideration and passing by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Bill seeks amendment to the Aircraft Act, 1934.

MPs Jayant Sinha and Gopal Chinayya Shetty to present the sixth report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (second Amendment) Bill 2019.