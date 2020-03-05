Lok Sabha today: FM Sitharaman to move Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Thursday List of Business in the Lok Sabha includes the introduction of three Bills and tabling of three reports by the Standing Committees. The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is will be moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and to amend the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be moved by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934.

Three reports of the Standing Committee on Water Resources will be presented by MPs Sanjay Jaiswal and Prajwal Revanna. These include: Report on 'Demands for Grants' (2020-21) of the Ministry of Jal Shakti Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation; Report on 'Demands for Grants' (2020-21) of the Ministry of Jal Shakti — Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation; and report on Action Taken by Government on Observations and Recommendations contained in the 23rd Report (Sixteenth Lok Sabha) on the subjet 'Socio-economic impact of commercial exploitation of water by industries.

Members Dhal Singh Bisen and Dharambir Singh of the Standing Committee on Human Resource Development will lay on the table reports: 312th Report on the Demands for Grants 2020-21 of the Department of School Education and Literacy; and, 313th Report on the Demands for Grants 2020-21 of the Department of Higher Education.

Members Dayanidhi Maran and Vishnu Dayal of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs will lay on the table reports. These include: 223rd Report on The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fifth Amendment) Bll, 2019"; 224th Report on The Demands for Grants (2020-21) of the Ministry of Home Affairs; and, 225th Report on The Demands for Grants (2020-21) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region'.