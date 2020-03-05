Politics
Lok Sabha today: FM Sitharaman to move Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019
Updated : March 05, 2020 10:04 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will move The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and to amend the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934.