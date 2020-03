Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday warned all MPs that those found creating ruckus and disrupting the House proceeding will be suspended for the whole session.

Birla's remarks came during a meeting with floor leaders of all the parties in New Delhi in his chamber, said sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

He said that "strict action" will be taken against the MPs who come near the Speaker's podium and disrupt the House proceedings.

"Those trooping in the well during House proceedings and trying to disrupt it by creating ruckus will be suspended for the entire session."

The Speaker warned MPs not to show placards in the House.

"It is not good to bring placard in the House. Opposition parties should clarify whether placards should be brought or not. House runs with everyone's consent," Birla said.

The Speaker has been constantly trying to run the Lok Sabha smoothly. He has been requesting all the members of the House to cooperate in running the House.