Lok Sabha question: Uttar Pradesh tops chart in PDS corruption, Bihar 2nd, Delhi 3rd
Updated : November 20, 2019 09:01 AM IST
UP has topped the list in PDS corruption cases with 328 complaints, while Bihar comes next with 108 complaints.
Delhi ranks third in corruption cases in PDS with 78 complaints been received.
The states from which no complaints have been received include Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim.
