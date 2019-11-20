Politics
Lok Sabha question hour: PM Modi undertook 7 foreign trips to 9 countries from August-November
Updated : November 20, 2019 05:01 PM IST
Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan gave out details of the foreign tours of the president, vice president, prime minister, external affairs minister and himself.
The prime minister visited Bhutan, France, the UAE, Bahrain, Russia, the US, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Brazil in the said period, according to the data.
Fourteen dignitaries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited India from August to November, the data showed.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more