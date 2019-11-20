#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Lok Sabha question hour: PM Modi undertook 7 foreign trips to 9 countries from August-November

Updated : November 20, 2019 05:01 PM IST

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan gave out details of the foreign tours of the president, vice president, prime minister, external affairs minister and himself.
The prime minister visited Bhutan, France, the UAE, Bahrain, Russia, the US, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Brazil in the said period, according to the data.
Fourteen dignitaries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited India from August to November, the data showed.
Lok Sabha question hour: PM Modi undertook 7 foreign trips to 9 countries from August-November
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai expects Indian economy to recover by Q1 2020

Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai expects Indian economy to recover by Q1 2020

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy it

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy it

Redmi Note 8 Pro alternatives: Check key specs and prices

Redmi Note 8 Pro alternatives: Check key specs and prices

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV