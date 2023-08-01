Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi told NDA MPs to spread positive message about govt's work, says report

The BJP has reportedly divided NDA MPs region-wise into clusters of nearly 40 MPs. PM Modi is expected to speak to them separately during the ongoing Parliament's monsoon session. The first two meetings were held on Monday.

In a message ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked NDA MPs to go to people with positive messages about the government's work. He also advised them to spend maximum time reaching out to people, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi said this while addressing a meeting of about 45 NDA MPs from the western part of Uttar Pradesh upto the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region on Monday. He later spoke to the alliance MPs from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand at a similar meeting on the Parliament annexe.

According to sources, PM Modi also highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to its allies by noting his party has at times backed its partners with less strength to help them take preeminent positions in state governments.

The prime minister also took a dig at the opposition alliance, saying that it might have changed its name from the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) to INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), but it will not be able to wash off its "sins of corruption and misgovernance", PTI reported while citing sources.

While there was no official word in the addresses of top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, sources told PTI that they highlighted the government's welfare measures and India's growth in various sectors under this dispensation.

The prime minister also expressed confidence about the ruling alliance retaining power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in his recent addresses to NDA leaders and BJP MPs.

BJP's strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The BJP has reportedly divided NDA MPs region-wise into clusters of nearly 40 MPs. PM Modi is expected to speak to them separately during the ongoing Parliament's monsoon session. The first two meetings were held on Monday.

The meetings have been organised to mark the NDA's 25 years in existence and shape its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and BJP president J P Nadda also addressed the meetings.

Last week, PM Modi derided the opposition alliance INDIA as the most directionless the country had ever seen and cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

(With inputs from agencies)