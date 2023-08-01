Lok Sabha passes Registration of Births and Deaths Bill amid opposition protest on Manipur issue

The amendment bill proposes Aadhaar, which serves as a unique identification number, will become necessary for registering births and deaths.

birth certificate a necessary document to avail basic services, including admission to educational institutions, obtaining a driving license, securing an Aadhaar number, enrolling in the voter list, registering a marriage, or applying for a government job, and food welfare schemes. The Lok Sabha on Monday, August 1, passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will make the

The Bill was passed by a voice vote amid Opposition's protest on Manipur violence and demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also mandates use of an Aadhaar number for getting the birth and death certificates.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said this will ensure simplification of registration of births and deaths.

"There is no scope for doubt. The government has brought in this Bill with a clear intention," Rai said, adding, "The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will also help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths to ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration."

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the bill and termed it as "backdoor NRC". "Opposed The Registration of Birth and Death (Amendment) Bill 2023''. Section 3(3A) violates the Fundamental Right to Privacy," he tweeted.

The bill was presented in the Lok Sabha on July 26. It is aimed at further amending the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. The 1969 Act, which governs the regulation and registration of births and deaths, has long been a crucial aspect of India's administrative framework. Falling under the Concurrent List, the Act grants powers to both Parliament and state legislatures to enact laws related to this subject.

The existing Registration of Births and Deaths Act of 1969, pertains to registering births and deaths in the country. The Act requires births and deaths to be registered and lays out instructions for the registration process. It also describes the functions of registrars and sub-registrars who are in charge of keeping birth and death records at various administrative levels. The objective is to retain thorough birth and death records for statistical purposes.

However, the amendment bill proposes Aadhaar, which serves as a unique identification number, will become necessary for registering births and deaths. This change aims to make the registration process digital and more convenient for citizens.

The proposed amendment seeks to modernise the registration process for birth and death certificates in order to keep up with societal and technical advances. The development of national and state-level databases for recorded births and deaths is a key part of the proposed amendments. This will aid in updating the other databases.

The birth certificate will become the official document of a person's date and place of birth under the new legislation. Individuals born on or after the start date of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, would be issued certificates as per the amendments.

The certificate will be required for a variety of purposes, including school admissions, obtaining a driving licence, enrolment in the voter's list, marriage registration, government employment, passport issuance, and obtaining an Aadhaar number.

The bill also addresses the registration process for adopted, orphaned, abandoned, surrendered, or surrogate children and those with single parents or unmarried mothers. As part of the new mandate, all medical institutions must provide cause of death certificates to the Registrar, with a copy given to the closest relative.

The bill will establish a national database of registered births and deaths maintained by the Registrar General. Chief Registrars at the state level and Registrars at the local level will have to share data with the national database. The Chief Registrar will also maintain a similar database at the state level. The Registrar-General of India will be known as the Registrar General of India, according to the bill.