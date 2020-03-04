  • SENSEX
Lok Sabha passes Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill

Updated : March 04, 2020 04:26 PM IST

The Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, which was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the House on March 2, was passed amid din.
As many as 4.83 lakh direct tax cases worth Rs 9.32 lakh crore are locked up in various appellate forums such as Commissioner (Appeals), ITAT, High Courts, Supreme Court and Debt Recovery Tribunals.
Under the proposed scheme, taxpayers willing to settle disputes shall be allowed a complete waiver of interest and penalty if they pay the entire amount of tax in dispute by March 31 this year.
