Lok Sabha: MPs, Ministers choose to skip House on air pollution debate
Updated : November 20, 2019 10:01 AM IST
Congress stalwarts Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and several of its leaders skipped the discussion.
BJP's Delhi MP Pervesh Sahib Singh Verma took a jibe at the AAP.
Congress MP Manish Tewari urged the House that in the wake of a health emergency, the government should think of evolving a statutory committee on pollution.
