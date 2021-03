Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat is set to be the new Uttarakhand chief minister.

Tirath Singh Rawat was the BJP chief in Uttarakhand from February 9, 2013 to December 31, 2015 and a former member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

Tirath Singh Rawat is MP from Garhwal (Uttarakhand).

The announcement comes a day after former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from his post amid a political crisis in the state BJP unit.