Government recommends simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections

The Department Related Parliament Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has recommended holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies in its 79th report.

The committee consulted with various stakeholders, including the Election Commission of India . The matter has been referred to the Law Commission for further examination to work out a practicable roadmap and framework.

Simultaneous elections would lead to significant savings for the public exchequer, as well as political parties and candidates. The administration and law and order machinery would avoid the replication of effort in holding repeated elections, and the Model Code of Conduct would not need to be enforced for extended periods.

However, several major impediments and imperatives exist for synchronizing Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections. Amendments to at least five articles of the Constitution would be required, and obtaining consensus from all political parties and state governments would be necessary.

Additional EVMs/VVPATs, polling personnel, and security forces would also be required, resulting in significant costs.

The committee highlighted that South Africa holds elections to national and provincial legislatures simultaneously, while Sweden holds elections to the national legislature, provincial legislature/county council, and local bodies/municipal assemblies on a fixed date every four years.

The United Kingdom also has a fixed-term Parliament.