In a fresh attack against the Congress ahead of the Karnataka assembly and the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released Episode one of the "Congress file". In the video, the BJP alleged that the grand old party "looted Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 from the public in 70 years of its rule".

"That money could have been utilised for so many useful areas of security and development...At least 24 INS Vikrant, 300 Rafale jets and 1000 Mangal Missions could have been made or purchased using the amount looted by Congress. But the country had to bear the cost of Congress’ corruption, and it lagged behind in the race of progress," the narrator said in the episode.

The video further mentioned the "coal scam of Rs 1.86 lakh crore, 2G Spectrum scam of Rs 1.76 lakh crore, MNREGA scam of Rs 10 lakh crore, Commonwealth scam of Rs 70,000 crore, a bribe of Rs 362 crores in the helicopter deal with Italy, 12 crores bribe for the Chairman of Railway Board".

Rather than calling it "loot", one should better term it "dacoity", the video message said. The narrator goes on to call the Congress's 10-year tenure in power from 2004 to 2014 a "lost decade".

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Congress Files के पहले एपिसोड में देखिए, कैसे कांग्रेस राज में एक के बाद एक भ्रष्टाचार और घोटाले हुए… pic.twitter.com/vAZ7BDZtFi — BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2023

"Keeping the whole 70 years aside, if we only look at the last tenure of 2004-14, it was a ‘Lost Decade’. The government was led by Manmohan Singh, who turned a blind eye to all the corruption that kept on happening under his rule," the BJP said in the video message.

The BJP's attack came days after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for the Karnataka elections — which is seen as a trailer for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.