BJP's campaign likely to focus on Lok Sabha seats it lost in 2019 elections — A look at the party's strategy

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meetings will be organised in the form of programme. Here's a sneak peak into BJP's "special campaign" for Lok Sabha polls:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to launch a special campaign focusing on the 160 Lok Sabha seats that the party lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of the campaign and might also participate in over 45 rallies in these constituencies.

Sources told ANI that BJP national president JP Nadda has been developing strategies on the basis of feedback received on these seats. According to the report, the BJP has tasked its three national general secretaries — Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh — to undertake preparations for these rallies

These 160 Lok Sabha seats have reportedly been divided into different clusters each cluster and each cluster has four seats. "The big public meetings of Prime Minister Modi will be organised in these clusters. A strategy has been made to hold about 45 to 55 rallies or public meetings on these seats by PM Modi," sources were quoted by ANI as saying.

Sources added that PM Modi's public meetings will be organised in the form of programs for the foundation stone or inauguration of the project of the central or BJP-ruled state government.

Besides this, these seats have also been divided separately into two parts - each part has 80 seats. As part of the strategy, "Nadda will hold rallies in the first 80 seats and public meetings of Home Minister Amit Shah will be organised in the other 80 seats," sources said.

Why BJP plans to organise these rallies?

These rallies and public meetings of tall party leaders is likely to create "a favourable atmosphere for the party and will also ensure that the party has a chance to return to power for the third time in the 2024 general elections", sources said while hinting at the BJP's strategy.

After the completion of the first phase of the party campaign on these 160 seats, the party is likely to begin campaigning for the second phase, in which, programs for PM Modi and other big leaders will also be decided for the remaining 383 seats in the country.

The BJP has already launched Ashirwad yatra to connect with people in all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai. "We will cover two Lok Sabha seats... two more on March 9 and the remaining two on March 11," Ashish Shelar was quoted by PTI as saying. He said BJP leaders will visit key temples in areas falling under the six Lok Sabha constituencies during the Yatra.