Karnataka settled, Maharashtra parties begin drawing 2024 roadmap; MVA to rework seat-sharing plan

Mumbai was abuzz with political activity on Wednesday as Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and JP Nadda called for meetings with their respective party leaders in the aftermath of the election results in neighbouring Karnataka.

Pawar met NCP leaders at the YB Chavan centre in South Mumbai, while Thackeray met his team at the party headquarters in central Mumbai’s Dadar. Nadda, meanwhile, held a meeting with the ‘Panna Pramukhs’ of Mumbai district and office-bearers. Last week, Pawar had called a meeting of all stakeholders and explained to them that staying united was the only way to fight against BJP.

According to a source within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, in a recent meeting at Pawar’s residence in Mumbai, all MVA stakeholders agreed to fight the major polls together but sought time to draw up a seat-sharing formula as the dynamics within the alliance have changed.