Lok Sabha election 2024: Is Opposition unity a 'game of bargaining'

The Congress has joined 18 other Opposition parties to boycott the Parliament inauguration event. It, however, remains undecided over supporting Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is the Congress's rival in Punjab. CNBC TV18 takes a deep dive into the various permutations of 'Opposition unity.'

Bargain and politics go hand in hand. Amid the race to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is seeking a major bargain — it is demanding "Opposition unity." But how is it a bargain? CNBCTV-18.com explains here.

The speculation over the formulation of a "third front" ahead of Lok Sabha polls has yet again been doing rounds with the row over the new Parliament building's inauguration and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's outreach programme to seek support against the Centre's ordinance on "service."