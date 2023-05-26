English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeLok Sabha election 2024: Is Opposition unity a 'game of bargaining' News

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Is Opposition unity a 'game of bargaining'

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Is Opposition unity a 'game of bargaining'
    Read Time6 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Akriti Anand  May 26, 2023 7:13:43 AM IST (Updated)

    The Congress has joined 18 other Opposition parties to boycott the Parliament inauguration event. It, however, remains undecided over supporting Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is the Congress's rival in Punjab. CNBC TV18 takes a deep dive into the various permutations of 'Opposition unity.'

    Bargain and politics go hand in hand. Amid the race to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is seeking a major bargain — it is demanding "Opposition unity." But how is it a bargain? CNBCTV-18.com explains here.

    The speculation over the formulation of a "third front" ahead of Lok Sabha polls has yet again been doing rounds with the row over the new Parliament building's inauguration and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's outreach programme to seek support against the Centre's ordinance on "service."


    The Congress, which is the second-largest national party in the country, has joined 18 other Opposition parties to boycott the Parliament inauguration event. It, however, remains undecided over supporting Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is the Congress' rival in Punjab.

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X