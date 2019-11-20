#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Lok Sabha: Congress gives adjournment notice over paddy procurement from Chhattisgarh

Updated : November 20, 2019 11:16 AM IST

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government has locked horns with the Centre over the procurement of paddy in the state.
The adjournment notice has been given by Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
The Congress government in the state is paying Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy to farmers in fulfilment of its election promise, which is Rs 750 more than the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the Centre.
