Lok Sabha: Congress gives adjournment notice over paddy procurement from Chhattisgarh

The Congress has given adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over 'purchasing of paddy from Chhattisgarh in Central Pool.' The adjournment notice has been given by Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government has locked horns with the Centre over the procurement of paddy in the state.

While the state government is insisting on increasing the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and the state's quota in the central pool, the Centre has reportedly rejected the demand, citing the higher procurement price offered by Chhattisgarh.

The Congress government in the state is paying Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy to farmers in fulfilment of its election promise, which is Rs 750 more than the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the Centre.

As a result, the Chhattisgarh government has to shell out a huge sum from the state exchequer. In the kharif marketing season 2018-19, the state government procured over 8.2 million tonnes of paddy.

It has set a target of 8.7 million tonnes in the current kharif marketing season as flow is likely to increase following the high procurement price. Procurement in the state starts on November 15.