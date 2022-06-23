Tripura | People queue up to cast their votes in the assembly by-poll in the state. Visuals from West Radhapur High School in Jubarajnagar. pic.twitter.com/OnCI3ej652— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
Punjab | BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha seat Kewal Singh Dhillon casts his vote as polling is underway in the constituency. The seat fell vacant after AAP's Bhagwant Mann became Punjab CM— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
Voting for bypolls to 3 LS seats & 7 assembly seats is being held today pic.twitter.com/uyenXQbKGi
#TripuraByPolls | CM Manik Saha offered prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Agartala & paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Syama Prasad Mukherjee as voting gets underway for 4 assembly constituencies of the state.— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
CM Saha is contesting from Town Bardowali constituency pic.twitter.com/vIFTIIC6Jq