Voting is underway for the bypolls to the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in five states and Delhi. The bypolls are being held in Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Delhi. The counting of votes will take place on June 26.

Over 35 lakh people will vote on Thursday to decide the fate of 19 candidates in the bypolls to the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, considered as the bastions of the Samajwadi Party. According to officials, 13 candidates are in the fray from Azamgarh, where 18.38 lakh people are eligible to vote. Six candidates are contesting from Rampur, which has 17.06 lakh voters.

Here are the live updates from the bypolls to the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats:

# Voting underway for Atmakur assembly bypolls. The seat fell vacant due to the demise of sitting legislator and then industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February.

Tripura | People queue up to cast their votes in the assembly by-poll in the state. Visuals from West Radhapur High School in Jubarajnagar.

# Till 9 am, 11.56 percent voter turnout recorded in Atmakur (Andhra Pradesh)

15.29 percent in Agartala (Tripura)

16.25 percent in Town Bardowali (Tripura)

13 percent in Surma (Tripura)

14 percent in Jubarajnagar (Tripura)

13.49 percent in Mandar (Jharkhand)

5.20 percent in Rajinder Nagar (Delhi)

# Lok Sabha Bypolls: 4.07 percent voter turnout recorded in Sangrur (Punjab), 7.86 percent in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) and 9.21 percent in Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) till 9 am.

# Tripura: CM Manik Saha casts his vote at a polling station in Town Bordowali assembly constituency.

# People cast their vote for Tripura Bypoll. Polling is underway on Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma, and Jubarajnagar assembly seats.

# Punjab: BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha seat Kewal Singh Dhillon casts his vote.

Punjab | BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha seat Kewal Singh Dhillon casts his vote as polling is underway in the constituency. The seat fell vacant after AAP's Bhagwant Mann became Punjab CM

Voting for bypolls to 3 LS seats & 7 assembly seats is being held today



Voting for bypolls to 3 LS seats & 7 assembly seats is being held today pic.twitter.com/uyenXQbKGi — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

# Tripura: CM Manik Saha offered prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Agartala and paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Syama Prasad Mukherjee as voting gets underway for 4 assembly constituencies of the state.

#TripuraByPolls | CM Manik Saha offered prayers at Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Agartala & paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Syama Prasad Mukherjee as voting gets underway for 4 assembly constituencies of the state.

CM Saha is contesting from Town Bardowali constituency



CM Saha is contesting from Town Bardowali constituency pic.twitter.com/vIFTIIC6Jq — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

# Delhi: Polling underway for bypoll on Rajinder Nagar seat, vacated after AAP's Raghav Chadha was elected to RS. AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak against BJP former councillor Rajesh Bhatia and Congress's Prem Lata.

# Jharkhand: Polling underway for byelection in Mandar Assembly Constituency.