Lok Sabha adjourned in minutes as Congress MPs hurl papers at Chair

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha stormed the Well wearing black clothes. Two Congress MPs also hurled papers towards the Chair

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned within minutes of the commencement as chaos unfolded following Opposition MPs' protest on Monday. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till March 28, while the Lok Sabha till 4 pm.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha stormed the Well wearing black clothes and two Congress MPs hurled papers towards the Chair as they protested over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP and the Adani issue.

Congress leaders trooped into the Well raising slogans as soon as the House proceedings resumed. Two Congress members, TN Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, hurled order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves, PTI reported.

"Dear ED daro mat, Adani per raid karo (ED don't be scared, raid Adani)," read one of the placards held by the protesting members.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was wearing a black scarf, while other members of her party wore black shirts and kurtas.

Amid the ruckus by Opposition members, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned proceedings of the House less than a minute after it assembled for the Question Hour. "I want to run the House with dignity," Speaker Birla said, adding that "proceedings are adjourned till 4 pm."

The Lok Sabha has been witnessing frequent disruptions since the second part of the Budget Session began on March 13 with Opposition members demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue