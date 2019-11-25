Rahul Gandhi says democracy murdered in Maharashtra; Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings disrupted
Updated : November 25, 2019 12:14 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made these remarks during Question Hour when Speaker Om Birla told him to ask a supplementary.
Intense protests by Congress members resisting their removal prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House till noon.
The Supreme Court has reserved order on the Maharashtra government formation day till Tuesday 10:30 am.
