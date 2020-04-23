  • SENSEX
Lockdown in India has impacted 40 million internal migrants: World Bank

Updated : April 23, 2020 07:29 AM IST

World Bank said that coronavirus crisis has affected both international and internal migration in the South Asia region.
In India, the number of low-skilled emigrants seeking mandatory clearance for emigration rose slightly by eight percent to 368,048 in 2019.
Migrant workers tend to be vulnerable to the loss of employment and wages during an economic crisis in their host country, more so than native-born workers.
