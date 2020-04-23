Politics Lockdown in India has impacted 40 million internal migrants: World Bank Updated : April 23, 2020 07:29 AM IST World Bank said that coronavirus crisis has affected both international and internal migration in the South Asia region. In India, the number of low-skilled emigrants seeking mandatory clearance for emigration rose slightly by eight percent to 368,048 in 2019. Migrant workers tend to be vulnerable to the loss of employment and wages during an economic crisis in their host country, more so than native-born workers. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365