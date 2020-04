Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the extension of the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis, said that some relaxation may be allowed after April 20 in places where there is no hotspot.

Modi on Tuesday said that the government has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. This is the fourth time the PM addressed the nation since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India has crossed the 10,000-mark as of Tuesday. Over 300 people have died due to the deadly virus across the country. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-hit states so far. India has about 8,988 active cases while 1,035 have been cured so far.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi said the government will ensure strict implementation of the lockdown in coming days, however, may allow some relaxation in areas which are not affected.

The government will issue detailed guidelines on implementation of the new lockdown on Wednesday, Modi said.

Modi added that the country was benefited to a great extent from the 21-day lockdown that came into effect on March 25 and was to expire on midnight of April 14.