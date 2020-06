Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital will seal its borders for one week with just essential services to be allowed. Briefing the media on the lockdown guidelines, the CM also said that barring spa centres, now even barbershops and salons can also open.

"Delhi borders to be sealed for the next one week. Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens," Kejriwal said at the media briefing.

Further relaxing lockdown guidelines, Kejriwal also announced that all shops can open now in Delhi. The national capital was following an odd-even rule for shops in markets so far, the CM said.

"In autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. But now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers traveling in auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles," Kejriwal said.