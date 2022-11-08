LK Advani turns 95 — how the BJP veteran scripted his party’s rise

By CNBCTV18.com

Advani along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in founding the BJP in 1980. The erstwhile iron man, however, has been sidelined by the current dispensation.

Lal Krishna Advani, the longest-serving president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has seen a parliamentary career of nearly three decades. Credited for scripting the rise of BJP as a major political force in the country, L.K. Advani’s journey as a political stalwart has been marked by highs and lows.

Born on November 8, 1927, in pre-Partition Sindh province, the political origin of the seasoned BJP leader is rooted with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he joined in 1941 at age 14.

Here’s a look at the political journey of LK Advani on his 95th birthday today, November 8.

Roots in RSS

Advani migrated to Delhi after the partition of India and became an RSS pracharak in Rajasthan. He became part of the Jana Sangh, BJP’s predecessor, in 1951 when it was formed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He was appointed as the secretary of the party’s unit in Rajasthan and retained that position until 1970, when he moved to the Delhi unit. He along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in founding the BJP in 1980.

Initially known for his soft-spoken and mild ways, Advani emerged as the face of BJP’s aggressive and combative Hindutva ideology. He orchestrated the rise of the party in the 1990s with Vajpayee, taking the BJP from two parliamentary seats in 1984 to form the government 15 years later.

Parliamentarian

Advani became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1970 and held his seat till 1989. Between 1973 and 1977, Advani remained the president of the Jana Sangh. He resigned from the post when he was appointed information and broadcasting minister in the Janata Party in 1975 under prime ministership Morarji Desai’s government.

During his brief stint as minister, Advani abolished press censorship and repealed all anti-press legislations that came into effect during the Emergency declared by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government.

Advani and Vajpayee led a large number of Jana Sangh members into forming a new political party and named it Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP in 1980.

In the next decade, Advani worked as the general secretary and party president of BJP. He conducted a number of rath yatras or political tours to popularise the party across the country.

He also served as the Union home minister in the BJP-led coalition government in 1998 and 1999 and deputy prime minister in 2002.

Ram Janmabhoomi movement

In the 1990s he emerged as the face of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which still defines BJP’s electoral and political fortunes. Advani travelled across the country trying to gain support for a campaign to build a temple on the site of the Babri mosque.

Not an easy road

Despite being a key figure in the party’s evolution, the BJP patriarch’s political journey had been full of challenges. His name emerged in the mid-1990s in the Jain hawala case along with several other leaders. Even though the Supreme Court later cleared his name, it dented his political image at the time.

Another event that affected his political career was his trip to Pakistan in 2005, where he praised its founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This angered the RSS and some sections of his party, leading to Advani’s resignation as the party president.

Becoming a margdarshak

BJP members were unhappy with Advani projecting himself as the PM candidate in the 2009 general elections. The defeat in the elections dented Advani’s image and position within the party.

In 2014, when his one-time protégé Narendra Modi was named as the party’s prime ministerial candidate, his relationship with the party began to strain. After Modi’s win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Advani was relegated to the 'margdarshak mandal' with other veteran leaders.