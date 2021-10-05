LJP symbol battle: Election Commission allots helicopter to Chirag Paswan, sewing machine to Pashupati Kumar Paras

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday allotted the name 'Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and election symbol 'Helicopter' to Chirag Paswan . The EC allotted the name 'Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and 'Sewing Machine' as election symbol to Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

"I welcome the Election Commission's decision. I have been allotted the name Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and the 'Sewing Machine' symbol," Paras said.

The Commission had on October 2 barred both the leaders from using the name of Lok Janshakti Party or its symbol 'bungalow' till the dispute between the rival groups is settled by the poll panel.

The interim order, signed by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and fellow Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, covers the October 30 by-polls to 30 assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats across India, including two assembly constituencies in Bihar. The order would "continue till the final determination of the dispute in the matter" according to provisions of the Election Symbol (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

The EC had said both the groups were free to choose the names of their liking, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Lok Janshakti Party. "Both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current by-elections, including Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly constituencies in Bihar," the order had said.

After the demise of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan last year, his son Chirag Paswan and the late leader's brother Paras have staked claim over the party leadership and had approached the poll panel in this regard.

With inputs from PTI