LJP MPs oust Chirag Paswan as party leader in Lok Sabha

Causing a big churn in Bihar politics, five Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MPs have elected Pashupati Kumar Paras as their parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan.

Paras claimed that he took the decision of replacing his nephew Chirag to save the party. He added that 99 percent of LJP workers were unhappy with the turn of events under the leadership of Chirag Paswan.

The five MPs, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi, Prince Raj and Chandan Singh met the Lok Sabha Speaker and conveyed their decision of electing Paras as their party leader in the House.

Paras said his group will continue to be part of the BJP-led NDA, adding that Chirag Paswan can remain part of the organisation.

The LJP president has now been left virtually isolated at the top. Chirag took over as the party president following his father Ram Vilas Paswan's death in 2020.

According to sources, the JD(U) is behind the split and the party had long been working to isolate the LJP president after his decision to go all out against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the 2020 Assembly Polls.

Responding to the development, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) said the LJP president was reaping what he had sown. He also remarked that Chirag was "too young" and had failed to keep his flock together in the LJP.

(With inputs from PTI)