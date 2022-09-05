Liz Truss becomes new UK PM — Twitter erupts with wishes, memes, reality checks

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, who had been the frontrunner before flipping into the underdog, pledged to unite behind the new British PM — but, as a Twitter user noticed, Liz Truss did not shake hands with him, instead 'racing past' her rival post her win in the Conservative leadership race.

Liz Truss, who was secretary of state for foreign affairs and minister for women and equalities under PM Boris Johnson, is the new prime minister of UK. Truss became UK’s third woman PM on September 5 after she won the majority in the internal Conservative Party vote.

Liz Truss secured 81,326 votes against 60,399 won by Rishi Sunak. Over 30,000 members of the party did not vote in the leadership race.

“I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential,” said Truss on Twitter after the results were officially announced.

Rishi Sunak, who had been the frontrunner in the leadership race before turning into the underdog, gracefully conceded the defeat.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times,” Sunak tweeted.

Truss and Sunak were the final contenders in the race to replace Johnson after he had resigned in July following a stream of scandals. “Congratulations to Liz Truss on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent,” Johnson wrote on his own Twitter handle.

Truss comes into power in difficult times for the nation. The leadership has been struggling to deal with rising cost of energy and food.

“The first act of Liz Truss’ premiership should be taking immediate action to tackle the cost of living crisis that is pushing millions into poverty — this must be a wealth tax and bringing energy companies, water, mail and rail into public ownership,” said Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the Opposition and the Labour Party.

Amid the good wishes, many expressed disappointment over Truss’ election and the campaign that she ran on.

Truss is expected to take the oath as the PM on September 6.