LIVE Updates: Bhagwant Mann will be sworn-in as Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday as elaborate arrangements were made for his oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan -- ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Mann will take oath alone on Wednesday, said AAP party sources. The Punjab cabinet can have 18 ministers including the chief minister. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will take part in the swearing-in ceremony. The Aam Aadmi Party romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine. Mann, the Chief Minister-designate, had invited the people of the state to attend his oath-taking ceremony, saying it's not he alone, but 3 crore people of Punjab will also take oath with him. He had also urged men to wear 'basanti' (yellow) colour turbans and women to wear basanti 'dupatta'. Officials said full-proof security arrangements have been made for the ceremony and several senior officials, including Inspector General and Senior Superintendent Police rank officers, have been deputed for the event. Around 8,000 to 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for the event, said the officials. The venue is spread over 50 acres of land with another 50 acres earmarked for parking of vehicles, said the officials.
BJP top leadership to finalise the names of candidates for 36 MLC seats for Uttar Pradesh within the next couple of days, ANI quotes sources.
BJP Central observers will go to the four states that the party won, only post Holi weekend, ANI adds.
Manipur Caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh arrives at the Parliament to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
TMC MP Abir Ranjan Biswas has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on concerns over linking of Aadhaar with voter IDs.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha over wholesale inflation
"...Through this House, I urge the government to take appropriate measures to take away the burden from the common man and curb the rising inflation timely," reads her submission
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tenders his resignation from the post.
Punjab: People begin arriving at the venue of CM-designate Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony in Khatkar Kalan
Bhagwant Mann invites 3 crore people of Punjab to take oath with him
Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister-designate, had invited the people of the state to attend his oath-taking ceremony, saying it's not he alone, but 3 crore people of Punjab will also take oath with him. He had also urged men to wear 'basanti' (yellow) colour turbans and women to wear basanti 'dupatta'. Officials said full-proof security arrangements have been made for the ceremony and several senior officials, including Inspector General and Senior Superintendent Police rank officers, have been deputed for the event.
Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab Chief Minister today
Bhagwant Mann will be sworn-in as Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday as elaborate arrangements were made for his oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan -- ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Mann will take oath alone on Wednesday, said AAP party sources. The Punjab cabinet can have 18 ministers including the chief minister. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will take part in the swearing-in ceremony. The Aam Aadmi Party romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.
Good morning readers.
Welcome to the live blog on the second part of the Budget Session, Catch all the live updates on Parliament proceedings, discussion, and much more here.
Also, follow this space for the updates related to the government formation in five states where elections were recently concluded.