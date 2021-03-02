Gujarat Local Body Elections 2021 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes today, BJP, Congress main contenders

BJP, Congress field maximum candidates, AAP also in the fray in almost 2100 seats; Owaisi's AIMIM too in fray in select seats
For 8,235 seats, the BJP had fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 2,090, among others, said the SEC. Apart from the traditional rivals- BJP and Congress-, AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM were also in the fray for local body polls in Gujarat this time.
A total of 8,235 seats at stake in today's poll results
As per the SEC, there are a total of 8,474 seats across 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat, out of which candidates on 237 seats remain unopposed, and no form was filled for two seats in taluka panchayat. Thus, elections were held on a total 8,235 seats, it said.
Overall more than 60% voter turnout was recorded in local body bolls on Sunday, says SEC
As per the provisional figures, voter turnout of 54.95 percent across 81 municipalities, 62.41 percent in 31 district panchayats, and 63.42 percent in 231 taluka panchayat, was recorded, the State Election Commission (SEC) said. The average voting percentage across all these local bodies together was around 60.26 percent, it said.
