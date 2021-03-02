  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for
Asian stocks slip as global rally skids on inflation fears
Oil prices climb after progress on huge US stimulus bill
Rupee slumps 29 paise to 73.76 against US dollar in early trade

live now

Last Update 8 minutes ago
auto refresh

Gujarat Local Body Elections 2021 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes today, BJP, Congress main contenders

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: March 02, 2021 08:18 AM IST

event highlights

Gujarat Local Body Elections 2021 Results LIVE Update: The results of local body elections in Gujarat's 27 districts, which includes 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats that were held on Sunday will be declared today. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are the two key contenders.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement