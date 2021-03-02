Gujarat Local Body Elections 2021 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes today, BJP, Congress main contenders

BJP, Congress field maximum candidates, AAP also in the fray in almost 2100 seats; Owaisi's AIMIM too in fray in select seats

For 8,235 seats, the BJP had fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 2,090, among others, said the SEC. Apart from the traditional rivals- BJP and Congress-, AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM were also in the fray for local body polls in Gujarat this time.