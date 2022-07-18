Presidential polls LIVE Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on Monday with the Opposition all set to corner the government on a range of issues — Agnipath scheme, unemployment, inflation, and others. The presidential polls are underway witnessing a fight between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu and the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha. The result will be declared on July 21. Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote to elect the 15th President of India, with Draupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Yashwant Sinha as over 60 percent of votes are expected to be cast in her favour. The NDA nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes. The electoral college which elects the President through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election. The system of secret ballot is followed and parties cannot issue whip to their MPs and MLAs with regard to voting. The value of the vote of a member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. In accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, every elector can mark as many preferences, as there are candidates contesting the election. These preferences for the candidates are to be marked by the elector, by placing the figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and so on, against the names of the candidates, in the order of preference, in the space provided in column 2 of the ballot paper.
The Monsoon session of Parliament begins
Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha appeals to MPs, MLAs to use their discretion and vote.
He says:
- This election is very important, will set path for country's democracy, whether it will stay or end. I appeal to all voters to listen to their hearts. This is a secret ballot, I hope they'll use their discretion and elect me to save democracy.
- I am not just fighting a political fight but a fight against government agencies too. They have become too powerful. They are breaking up parties, forcing people to vote for them. There is also a game of money involved.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with his top ministers in Parliament premises
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel cast their votes for the presidential polls 2022.
Voting to elect the next President of India is underway in Manipur Assembly Secretariat, Imphal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for presidential elections 2022
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin casts vote in 16th Presidential election, in Chennai
Union Ministers and BJP MPs S Jaishankar, Sarbananda Sonowal, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Arjun Munda arrive at Parliament Library Building.
RACE TO RASHTRAPATI BHAWAN: VOTING BEGINS FOR THE 15TH PRESIDENT OF INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to all parties to ensure a productive Monsoon Session of Parliament.
He says Parliament is a forum for dialogue, criticism and analysis and he urges all MPs to contribute constructively in order to improve the decision-making process. He adds that Monsoon Session is very significant due to the election of the President and Vice President.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over "Centre not allowing Delhi CM to visit Singapore" and demands discussion on the issue.
The electoral college which elects the President through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election.
Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote to elect the 15th President of India, with NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition's Yashwant Sinha as over 60 percent votes are expected to be cast in her favour.
The voting for the presidential poll will take place from 10 am to 5 pm
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the Centre's 'Agnipath Scheme' and demands discussion on it.
West Bengal BJP MLAs leave from The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat for the State Assembly.
We will also bring to you the latest developments from the Parliament as it is the first day of the Monsoon Session.