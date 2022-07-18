Mini

Presidential polls LIVE Updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on Monday with the Opposition all set to corner the government on a range of issues — Agnipath scheme, unemployment, inflation, and others. The presidential polls are underway witnessing a fight between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu and the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha. The result will be declared on July 21. Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote to elect the 15th President of India, with Draupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Yashwant Sinha as over 60 percent of votes are expected to be cast in her favour. The NDA nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes. The electoral college which elects the President through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election. The system of secret ballot is followed and parties cannot issue whip to their MPs and MLAs with regard to voting. The value of the vote of a member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. In accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, every elector can mark as many preferences, as there are candidates contesting the election. These preferences for the candidates are to be marked by the elector, by placing the figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and so on, against the names of the candidates, in the order of preference, in the space provided in column 2 of the ballot paper.