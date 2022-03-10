Assembly Election 2022 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; exit polls predict BJP win in UP, victory for AAP in Punjab

FYI, these are the different stages related to EVM deployment during elections, as per ECI:

• Opening and Closing of EVM warehouse

• First Level Checking of EVMs and VVPATs

• Taking out of EVMs and VVPATs for Training and Awareness after FLC.

• Randomizations of EVMs and VVPATs

• Commissioning of EVMs and VVPATs

• Dispersal of EVMs and VVPATs with Polling Parties

• Mock Poll and Actual Poll on Poll Day

• Transportation of polled EVMs and VVPATs from Polling Stations to Collection Centre.

• Storage of Polled EVMs and VVPATs

• Counting of Votes