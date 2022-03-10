Assembly Election 2022 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; exit polls predict BJP win in UP, victory for AAP in Punjab

Assembly Election 2022 Results LIVE Updates: The much-awaited results of Assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – will be declared on Thursday, with the poll outcome, especially in UP, being considered as the tone-setter for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.The counting of votes will begin at 8 am under the watch of the Returning Officer with the initial trends likely to start trickling thereafter.Exit polls, which were declared on March 7, have predicted another win for BJP in UP, although with a reduced majority. The party is likely to retain Manipur as well, as per exit polls. In Punjab, hopes are high for AAP as the exit polls have predicted a clear win for the party while it is going to be a tight race between Congress and BJP in Uttarakhand and Goa.The five states voted for nearly a month for a total of 690 seats with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60), and Goa (40).UP went to polls in seven phases -- on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. Uttarakhand and Goa voted on February 14 while Punjab voted on February 20. Manipur voted in two phases -- February 28 and March 5.Stay with us to know whether or not exit polls were accurate in projecting numbers for the Assembly Elections 2022.
Meanwhile, some poll trivia for you...
FYI, these are the different stages related to EVM deployment during elections, as per ECI:
Meanwhile, ahead of UP election results, here's a SWOT mapping of BJP and Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance
Assembly Election 2022 Results LIVE Updates: Election Commission of India on counting of votes
Elaborate and full proof arrangements have been made at all the counting centres. All strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layered security with inner cordon manned by Central Armed Forces. Concerned candidates have been watching the strong room arrangements through CCTV coverage of 24x7. In the five states, District Administration has imposed section 144 around the counting halls to ensure that peace is not disturbed, Election Commission said on Wednesday.
Good morning, folks! The big day is finally here as the outcome of nearly a month long battle of Assembly polls in five states will be out today. The counting is set to begin at 8 am and in a few hours, we will see the initial trends. This blog will get you the latest on the results of five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – through the day and all the action around them. Stay tuned to stay ahead!