Limbayat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Limbayat constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Limbayat is an assembly constituency in the Surat district in the South region of Gujarat. The Limbayat legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. Gopal D Patil of Congress, Sangitaben Rajendra Patil of BJP and Pankajbhai Tayade of AAP were among the 44 candidates who contested the constituency. About 30 of them were independent candidates.

Sangitaben Rajendra Patil won the election from the seat since 2012. In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Limbayat was won by Sangitaben Rajendra Patil of the BJP. Sangitaben Rajendra Patil defeated Congress’s Dr Ravindra Suklal Patil.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Sangitaben Rajendra Patil. In the 2017 assembly polls, Sangitaben Rajendra Patil garnered 93,585 votes, securing 54.73 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 31,951 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.73 percent.

The total number of voters in the Limbayat constituency stands at 3,05,298. The Limbayat constituency has a literacy rate of 85.53 percent.