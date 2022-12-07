English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Limbayat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Limbayat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Limbayat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:39:55 PM IST (Published)

Limbayat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Limbayat constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Limbayat is an assembly constituency in the Surat district in the South region of Gujarat. The Limbayat legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. Gopal D Patil of Congress, Sangitaben Rajendra Patil of BJP and Pankajbhai Tayade of AAP were among the 44 candidates who contested the constituency. About 30 of them were independent candidates.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


Sangitaben Rajendra Patil won the election from the seat since 2012. In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Limbayat was won by Sangitaben Rajendra Patil of the BJP. Sangitaben Rajendra Patil defeated Congress’s Dr Ravindra Suklal Patil.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Sangitaben Rajendra Patil. In the 2017 assembly polls, Sangitaben Rajendra Patil garnered 93,585 votes, securing 54.73 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 31,951 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.73 percent.
The total number of voters in the Limbayat constituency stands at 3,05,298. The Limbayat constituency has a literacy rate of 85.53 percent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongresselection resultsGujarat election 2022Surat

Previous Article

Sanand Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Mangrol Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates