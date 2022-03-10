Lilong Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lilong Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Lilong is an assembly constituency in the Thoubal district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur. The Lilong legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results codeIn the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Lilong was won by Muhammad Abdul Nasir of the INC. He defeated IND's Y Antas Khan.

Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Md Abdul Nasir.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Muhammad Abdul Nasir garnered 10765 votes, securing 36.69 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1268 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.32 percent.The total number of voters in the Lilong constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.The Lilong constituency has a literacy level of 74.47 percent.