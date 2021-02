Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were marking houses of people who were not donating towards the construction of Ram Temple, something that Nazis are believed to have done in Germany.

It appears that those collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir have been separately marking the houses of those who paid money and those who did not. This is similar to what Nazis did in Germany during the regime of Hitler when lakhs of people lost their lives.. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 15, 2021

However, reports suggest that RSS volunteers have left stickers on doors of houses that have made donations towards the construction of the temple.

Nonetheless, hitting out at Kumaraswamy, BJP General Secretary CT Ravi said, "I never thought he thinks such low level. I just want him to tell us whose house was marked? People are donating wholeheartedly to build Ram Temple. His statement doesn't bring good name to him and his family. It's a kind of false statement by him."

Meanwhile, the RSS dismissed the allegations and said that they do not qualify for any response.

Kumaraswamy, quoted historians and claimed that RSS was formed at the same time when the Nazi Party was founded in Germany.