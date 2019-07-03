Like Chhattisgarh, a tribal leader may head MP Congress
Updated : July 03, 2019 09:30 AM IST
At present, Chief Minister Kamal Nath is also the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).
Late last month, the Congress appointed tribal leader Mohan Markam as president of its Chhattisgarh unit.
Since then, speculation is rife that the MPCC, too, will get a tribal leader as its head.
