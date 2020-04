Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that lifting of lockdown in the state after April 14 will be dependent upon the compliance by people to the government directives.

He also said that no permission will be granted to any religious or sporting events in the state till further notice to avoid mingling of people amid coronavirus outbreak.

The CM also warned of strict action against those who spread communally divisive messages on social media.

Health minister urges people to observe strict discipline

The Maharashtra government may not lift the current lockdown on April 14, when the countrywide restrictions end, if the people of the state do not observe discipline and the number of COVID-19 cases rises, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

allowed to come on to the streets at one go".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 21-day lockdown in the country to combat the spread of the coronavirus on March 24. "People must strictly observe discipline. But if they do not (by stepping outside homes unnecessarily) and the number of patients continues to go up, there will remain no other alternative left and the lockdown will have to be extended," Tope said.

"Hence, people should strictly observe discipline. If they do so, the number of patients will reduce and then we can lift (the lockdown)," he added. Tope said people living in densely-populated urban areas, in particular, should observe strict discipline.