Politics
Lessons from a 100-year-old students' protest
Updated : December 23, 2019 09:57 AM IST
This year marks the 100th anniversary of possibly the most important student protests in Chinese history: The May Fourth Movement.
The students' aim was to protest against the treatment of China in World War 1 — Chinese people were disappointed that the Treaty of Versailles ignored all of China’s claims and actually awarded Chinese territory in Shandong to Japan.
The protests spread to universities and eventually resulted in the Chinese government refusing to sign the Treaty.
