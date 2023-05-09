Lesser-known facts about Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Karnataka is poised for a three-cornered contest among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). The polling for 224 Assembly seats will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

More than 5.3 crore registered voters will exercise their franchise to elect a new government.

More than 5.3 crore registered voters will exercise their franchise to elect a new government. Male voters account for 2.7 crores or over 50 percent, and the total number of female voters stands at 2.6 crores or 49.7 percent of the electorate.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). While the BJP is looking forward to retaining power, the Congress has put all its efforts to return to power.

Let's take a look at some interesting facts and figures related to the Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023:

The smallest constituency in Karnataka is Sringeri, a hill town in Chikkamagaluru district. It is one of the most beautiful constituencies with a population of around 27,000. The town is renowned for the Sringeri Sharada Peetham, one of the four major Advaita Vedanta centres in India.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), out of the 2,586 candidates contesting the elections, 1,087 (42 percent) are crorepatis (millionaires). Each candidate running in the Karnataka Assembly Elections in 2023 has an average net worth of Rs 12.26 crore. This shows that politics in Karnataka is dominated by wealthy individuals.

Out of the top 10 richest candidates, six are from Congress. Prominent Congress leader Yousuf Shariff, also known as KGF Babu, is the richest candidate in the Karnataka Assembly election with total assets of Rs 1,633 crore. He is contesting as an independent candidate from the Chickpet Assembly constituency in Bengaluru.

The ADR report also reveals that 22 percent (581) of the candidates have declared criminal cases against them.

In terms of educational qualifications, only 12.6 percent (326) of the candidates have completed their post-graduate degrees and above, while 30.2 percent (782) are graduates and 57.2 percent (1,478) have other educational qualifications.

At the age of 92, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a powerful Lingayat leader and Congress veteran, is the oldest candidate in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. He is a seven-time MLA from Davangere and has been in politics for over five decades.