Lesser-known facts about Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Karnataka is poised for a three-cornered contest among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). The polling for 224 Assembly seats will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

The campaigning for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 came to an end on May 8 and the state is gearing up for polling on May 10.

More than 5.3 crore registered voters will exercise their franchise to elect a new government. Male voters account for 2.7 crores or over 50 percent, and the total number of female voters stands at 2.6 crores or 49.7 percent of the electorate.

