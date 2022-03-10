0

Lehra Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Lehra Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Lehra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Lehra constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Lehra is an assembly constituency in the Sangrur district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Lehra legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Lehra was won by Parminder Singh Dhindsa of the SAD. He defeated INC's Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Parminder Singh Dhindsa garnered 65,550 votes, securing 47.43 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26,815 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.4 percent.
The total number of voters in the Lehra constituency stands at 1,72,109 with 81,015 male voters and 91,084 female voters.
The Lehra constituency has a literacy level of 59.34 percent.
