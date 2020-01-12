#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Leh-Ladakh debutantes cross hurdles to reach Khelo India Youth Games

Updated : January 12, 2020 12:29 PM IST

For Nusrat Rehman and Yasmeen Batool, it has been a “learning experience” to compete with the best of young players in the country.
The authorities are hopeful of government support in fulfilling major infrastructure needs of the region.
Leh-Ladakh debutantes cross hurdles to reach Khelo India Youth Games
