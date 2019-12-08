#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Left parties plan to move amendments to Citizenship Amendment Bill

Updated : December 08, 2019 05:46 PM IST

The Left parties, opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Bill that is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, have decided to move amendments to the CAB.
The Left would move two amendments seeking deletion of reference to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and religions in the bill and bringing under its ambit refugees from all neighbouring countries, it said on Sunday.
The CAB is being opposed by the Congress as well as other opposition parties, but the government has decided to go ahead with it.
Left parties plan to move amendments to Citizenship Amendment Bill
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

US revamps H-1B visa process, says applications to be accepted from April 1, 2020

US revamps H-1B visa process, says applications to be accepted from April 1, 2020

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV