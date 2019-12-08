Politics
Left parties plan to move amendments to Citizenship Amendment Bill
Updated : December 08, 2019 05:46 PM IST
The Left parties, opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Bill that is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, have decided to move amendments to the CAB.
The Left would move two amendments seeking deletion of reference to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and religions in the bill and bringing under its ambit refugees from all neighbouring countries, it said on Sunday.
The CAB is being opposed by the Congress as well as other opposition parties, but the government has decided to go ahead with it.
