Leaders make a beeline to Tamil Nadu on Pongal this year. Know why?

As Tamil Nadu celebrates harvest festival Pongal along with the famous jallikattu, the bull-taming sport, politicians made a beeline to the state as it is also the year of state assembly polls due in April-May. Politicians are trying to woo voters to make a mark in the southern state and are looking for a potential alliance as well.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Tamil Nadu to participate in Pongal celebrations and score brownie points. Bhagwat participated in Pongal celebrations and made a surprise visit to the house of a functionary of the organisation where he recited a couplet from Tamil classic Tirukkural. He also performed a 'gau puja' (cow worship).

Clad in dhoti and with sacred ash (vibuthi) and vermilion (kumkum) smeared on his forehead, Bhagwat offered prayers at Sri Kadumbadi Chinnamman Temple in Ponniammanmedu and participated in community Pongal celebrations. He is on a two-day visit to the state.

BJP's JP Nadda visited the state to attend the 'Namma Ooru Pongal' event, a state-wide programme launched by the party to reach out to the people, in Chennai. The BJP has been trying to carve a space for itself in the southern state where the two Dravidian parties, the ruling AIADMK, and the DMK, have been the main contenders for power.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had tied up with the AIADMK but it has not made any formal announcement about an alliance for the state polls so far.

The next in line to rush to Tamil Nadu was Rahul Gandhi and he witnessed jallikattu at Avaniapuram in Madurai, with DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin joining him on the dais. He was accompanied by senior party leaders KC Venugopal, TNCC chief KS Alagiri and Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy at the jallikattu venue.

"I have come here as I think Tamil culture, language and history are essential for India's future and it needs to be respected. I've come here to give a message to those who think that they can run roughshod over Tamil people, can push aside Tamil language and Tamil culture," Rahul said.

DMK and Congress are in an alliance and are expected to fight state polls together.