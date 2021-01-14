Politics Leaders make a beeline to Tamil Nadu on Pongal this year. Know why? Updated : January 14, 2021 05:55 PM IST BJP's JP Nadda visited the state to attend the 'Namma Ooru Pongal' event, a state-wide programme launched by the party to reach out to the people, in Chennai. The next in line to rush to Tamil Nadu was Rahul Gandhi and he witnessed jallikattu at Avaniapuram in Madurai, with DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin joining him on the dais. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply