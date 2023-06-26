Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was shocked that Obama has made such remarks. "He was commenting on Indian Muslims... having bombed Muslim-majority countries from Syria to Yemen... during his presidency," Sitharaman said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has derided comments by former US President Barack Obama that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government should protect the rights of minority Muslims, accusing Obama of being hypocritical.

During Modi's state visit to the US last week, Obama said the issue of the "protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India" would be worth raising in Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Obama said that without such protection there was "a strong possibility that India at some point starts pulling apart".

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Today, all the sections of the society are developing. Today riots like 1984 are not happening in the country," he said.

Reacting to Obama's remarks, Johnnie Moore, former head of US Commission on International Religious Freedom, said the former president should spend his energy complimenting India more than criticising it. "India is the most diverse country in human history. It's not a perfect country, just like the US is not a perfect country, but its diversity is its strength... Even in that critique, President Obama couldn't help but also compliment PM Modi, and I certainly understand why, having spent some time with him."

Biden said he discussed human rights and other democratic values with Modi during their talks in the White House. At a press conference with Biden last week, Modi denied any discrimination against minorities under his government.