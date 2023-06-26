CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsLeaders hit back at Obama on 'protecting Muslims in India' remark — here's who said what

Leaders hit back at Obama on 'protecting Muslims in India' remark — here's who said what

Leaders hit back at Obama on 'protecting Muslims in India' remark — here's who said what
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 2:28:09 PM IST (Published)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was shocked that Obama has made such remarks. "He was commenting on Indian Muslims... having bombed Muslim-majority countries from Syria to Yemen... during his presidency," Sitharaman said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has derided comments by former US President Barack Obama that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government should protect the rights of minority Muslims, accusing Obama of being hypocritical.

During Modi's state visit to the US last week, Obama said the issue of the "protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India" would be worth raising in Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden.
Obama said that without such protection there was "a strong possibility that India at some point starts pulling apart".
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X