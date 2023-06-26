Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was shocked that Obama has made such remarks. "He was commenting on Indian Muslims... having bombed Muslim-majority countries from Syria to Yemen... during his presidency," Sitharaman said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has derided comments by former US President Barack Obama that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government should protect the rights of minority Muslims, accusing Obama of being hypocritical.

During Modi's state visit to the US last week, Obama said the issue of the "protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India" would be worth raising in Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden.