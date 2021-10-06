Lawyers condemn Union minister's son for Lakhimpur Kheri violence

A section of Ghaziabad Bar Association's lawyers on Tuesday condemned the brutal act of the son of Union Minister for State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra, accused in an FIR of being responsible for farmers' death in Lakipmpur Kheri violence. In their meeting chaired by advocate Aurangzeb Khan, the lawyers also decided to hold a protest rally on Wednesday and visit the Ghaziabad district magistrate office to hand him over a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Former bar association president Nahar Singh Yadav said the BJP leader's son's act shows that there is anarchy prevailing in Uttar Pradesh. The advocates also observed two-minute silence to those killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday in which eight people, including four farmers and two BJP workers, were killed.

The violence was triggered after a car in the BJP supporters' convoy turned turtle at a protest site of farmers, trampling two of the farmers to death on the spot.