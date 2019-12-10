Politics
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad moves bill for extending SC-ST quota in legislatures
Updated : December 10, 2019 04:41 PM IST
The reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the Anglo-Indian community for the past 70 years is to end on January 25, 2020.
The Constitution amendment bill seeks to extend the reservation for SCs and STs till January 25, 2030.
There are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste and 47 from the Scheduled Tribe communities in Parliament.
