Latur City election 2019 results: Amit Deshmukh of Congress leads Shailesh Lahoti of BJP

Updated : October 24, 2019 11:54 AM IST

The Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections were the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crushing win in the general elections in May and the ruling BJP is widely expected to sweep both the states.

While Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh has secured 20,994 votes, Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti has secured 11,310, according to information available on the Election Commission website as of 11:13 AM.